Rangers manager Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Both Celtic and Rangers are now off the mark with their summer business but the two Glasgow giants are expected to oversee more incomings and outgoings before the window slams shut.

As the clubs get ready to lock horns once again for another Scottish Premiership title challenge, we have rounded up the latest transfer headlines.

Rangers issued demand in midfield pursuit

Rangers are eager to bring Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordán to Ibrox this summer but striking a deal is proving tricky to orchestrate. It was recently reported that the Light Blues want to sign him on loan and are willing to cover as much as 40 percent of his wages in order to make it happen.

There has since been a new update on Sevilla’s stance on this situation. According to Gol Digital, the La Liga side ‘could agree’ to send Jordán out on loan but there is an ‘important condition’. Rangers must reportedly ‘include a mandatory purchase option’ in the deal, with an ‘execution date’ of July 1st next year. The amount to bring Jordán in full-time will cost the Gers between €3-5 million

Celtic youngster impresses in trial

Rising Celtic star Ben Quinn has enjoyed a trial period with EFL League One side Mansfield Town and may have opened the door to the next step in his career. The 19-year-old winger has been training with the East Midlands outfit at their Portugal pre-season camp and he has caught the eye of manager Nigel Clough.

Quinn scored three goals in as many matches for the Stags, including in their meeting with Chelsea U21s, which ended in a 2-1 win. The teenager is the nephew of current Mansfield midfielder Stephen Quinn and with just 12 months left on his contract with Celtic’s B team, he could have done enough to earn himself a loan or permanent move to the League One club.

