Nils Koppen 'thrilled' after Rangers contract moves as two Ibrox deals leave technical director delighted
Rangers have agreed contracts for two promising talents - to the delight of technical director Nils Koppen.
The Belgian has discussed how happy he is after Jack Caldwell and Aiden Crilly made the move into full-time football. Caldwell will make the move and be involved in the Gers’ Under-18’s side as he continues his development moving forward, as Crilly enters that arena having come through the club’s academy system.
He has been involved in Steven Smith’s U18s side over the course of this campaign and also featured in a recent B Team fixture against FC Utrecht. Rangers’ technical director believes they are good moves for the future. Koppen said: “We are very pleased to welcome Jack into the full-time environment here at Rangers.
“Jack has progressed through our academy and now moves into our Under 18s group, where he will be supported through our education programme, marking an exciting step in his development on and off the pitch.
“We look forward to supporting Jack as he continues to develop and progress here at Rangers. We are delighted that Aiden Crilly has committed his future to Rangers. Aiden has been with the academy from a young age, and we’re thrilled to see him continue his journey at Rangers.
“Aiden has shown great potential throughout his time in the academy, and we’re excited to see how he will continue to develop as he makes the step into the full-time environment.
