The Tottenham boss was involved in Celtic vs Rangers and takes on Arsenal in the North London derby tonight.

Ange Postecoglou says time at Celtic in matches with Rangers prepared him for Tottenham vs Arsenal.

The former Hoops boss leads Spurs into the latest instalment of the North London derby this midweek in the Premier League. He has come under pressure of late with results flagging at England’s top table and his attack-minded style of play has again left him open for criticism.

Back in Glasgow, Postecoglou won five out of six available trophies at Celtic during his time in charge. He has also enjoyed plenty of derby battles with Rangers and speaking in his press conference, the Aussie admits painful Ibrox defeats coupled with Celtic wins are what make weekends perfect for the Hoops and their fans.

He said of the Tottenham vs Arsenal rivalry: “I felt it was intense from the moment I arrived but at the same time I've never tried to be disingenuous about this stuff and say 'this means the world to me' when I've literally just arrived. But you get the context of the game and what it means to the club and supporters and what it means for our season.

“From that perspective, right from the first time we played them, I was well aware. It's like being up in Glasgow, you're well aware of know what it means and the ramifications of both the positive and negative. I've been on it for the first game.

“This year is as big as they ever come, especially for us and our season. We have to start winning games in the League and no better place to start.

“When I was up at Celtic, there was only one other result they looked at, and if their weekend was going to be perfect, then it meant an 'L' for the other team and a 'W' for us. That was a perfect weekend, not just a 'W' for us, so I understand that