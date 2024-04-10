Noel Gallagher gives Rangers a title nod but Celtic feeling has Ally McCoist fuming 'you've let the side down'
Noel Gallagher has weighed in on how the title race in Scotland between Rangers and Celtic is going to go.
The Oasis icon and current frontman for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds was drafted onto talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show with Ibrox legend Ally McCoist and Celtic diehard Alan Brazil to review Real Madrid vs Man City. That Champions League clash was not the only 3-3 draw this week, as the Old Firm ended with a six-goal scoreline on Sunday.
Rangers can go top of the league by winning their game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday night but the Hoops remain top by a point for now. Gallagher tuned into the game and loved what he was watching, and initially his verdict centred on Rangers being the team in control.
But a Brazil reminder on where the final Premiership derby will be played sparked a change of heart. It’s left McCoist gutted and venting at the rock legend.
McCoist: "We can't let you go without the big one Noel, who will win the league in Scotland?"
Gallagher: "What a game that was. Rangers had equalised and Celtic go up the other end and score - I thought that was it. But now Rangers are in the driving seat because if they win the game in hand they are ahead. But, you can't call it..."
Brazil: "Well, you can. 60,000 at Parkhead - you can call it..."
Gallagher: "Well, yeah. I have got to say the Bhoys will do it, yeah."
McCoist: “You have let the side down there, Noel."
