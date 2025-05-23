Romanian playmaker’s signature is craved by madcapSteaua Bucharest owner following Ibrox exit

Eccentric Steaua Bucharest owner Gigi Becali has launched an ambitious bid to try and lure freed Rangers star Ianis Hagi back to his homeland.

He’s been linked with a move to either Serie A outfit Genoa or Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, but FCSB president Becali - a former politician who spent three years in prison on corruption charges 12 years ago - hasn’t hid from making bold and tactical decisions at his club over the years.

And he intends on bringing Hagi back home by guaranteeing a clause in his contract promising him he would play in all of the club’s European games.

He confessed: “I want Ianis Hagi so much. He's the best footballer in Romania. Sure, it would cost me about £1 million, but we would have a far better chance of playing Champions League football with Ianis in our team.

“I'm a realist and of course I realise Ianis would be difficult to get. But I would be prepared to offer him a contract guaranteeing him he would start in every European game we play.

“I will speak to his father Gheorghe Hagi and see if this is a possibility. We're working on the transfers. We're preparing it in advance for next season.”

Ianis Hagi posts emotional farewell to Rangers fans after Ibrox exit

Hagi took to social media to bid an emotional farewell to supporters following Tuesday's confirmation that he will be leaving Rangers at the end of his contract.

He wrote on Instagram: “My time at Rangers has come to an end, and I want to thank everyone who made it unforgettable. To the staff, players, and everyone behind the scenes thank you for your support and professionalism. To the fans-your passion and loyalty are va unmatched. It was an honour to represent this club and play in front of you. Wishing Rangers all the best for the future. With gratitude, Ianis Hagi.”