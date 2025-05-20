The centre-back has expressed his ‘sadness’ and surprise at Ibrox departure after bidding farewell to supporters in an emotional public address

Leon Balogun has expressed his “sadness” that he was not given the opportunity to say goodbye to Rangers fans in person after confirming his Ibrox exit on social media.

The popular centre-back will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of May, but in a lengthy Instagram post, he has admitted surprise that he would not be offered the chance to extend his stay in Govan beyond the summer.

Balogun, previously left the club back in 2022 following a two-year spell, joining EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers after his deal ran out. However, he rejoined the Light Blues as a free agent under Michael Beale the following year, with his return celebrated by fans and the player himself after declaring he had “come home”.

The 36-year-old Nigerian international - who made 30 appearances this term including the four games under interim boss Barry Ferguson - has now revealed his future lies elsewhere, branding his time at Rangers “nothing short of an honour, a pleasure and a great, great privilege to represent this massive club” as he paid a second farewell.

He was forced off injured in the opening minutes against Hibs at the weekend in the season-ending 2-2 draw at Easter Road, but has been widely regarded by fans as one of the club’s best central defenders in recent years after initially being viewed as back-up cover on his return.

Leon Balogun bids emotional farewell as Rangers exit confirmed

Balogun insists he “won't be a stranger” around the club, suggesting those connected with Rangers have become “family”.

Posting an emotional message to supporters, he wrote: “It's that time again. No caption could summarise all that is going through my mind as I'm writing these lines.It's been nothing short of an honour, a pleasure and a great, great privilege to represent this massive club - twice!

“So many memories, good ones as well as a few tough ones. But it's the latter especially that made my love for the club grow even stronger. The moments when we all stuck together and went again - no matter the disappointment or frustration. In these moments the club revealed what makes it most special: YOU.

“The people supporting us week in week out, near and far, demanding, expecting, pushing us to do better and go for glory. The people working for the club behind the scenes, meeting us with a smile everyday, doing their absolute best to contribute to the success of the club in their own way. You're the heartbeat of the club and it's been an honour to represent you!

“If I would have known that the last 2 games of the season were my last for the club I would have made sure to say goodbye to all of you accordingly. Unfortunately, I wasn't afforded that opportunity which saddens me as I would have liked to have walked round Ibrox one last time and returned all the love and support you've given me during my 2 stints.

“I don't know when I'll be back, but I promise I won't be a stranger. Thank you for making me feel at home and appreciated wherever we met. You've become more than just my club, you've become family. And for that I will be forever grateful. All the best my people, Leon.”

What have Leon Balogun’s former teammates said?

Connor Goldson said: “Deserve all the praise you receive brother” ❤️

Cedric Itten wrote: “My bro. 💙 Only the best for the future.” 🙏🏼

Goalkeeper Andy Firth commented: “All the best in what’s next big man, given everything & more” 👏🏼💙

Kemar Roofe stated: “Legend”.

Harry Watling wrote: “Leon you are the guvnor!”