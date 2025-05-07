Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United chairman was spotted at Ibrox last week amid Rangers takeover talks

Paraag Marathe has given a direct response to 49ers Enterprises bid to complete a takeover at Rangers.

The investment arm of the San Francisco-based NFL franchise already own Leeds United, where Marathe is chairman, and who clinched a return to the Premier League via English Chamionship title glory this season. He combines that role alongside serving as president of 49ers Enterprises and EVP of football operations for the 49ers, spotted at Ibrox last week as part of a takeover talks delegation getting a tour of the stadium.

In a new interview with Front Office Sports, Marathe was directly asked “With reports of 49ers Enterprises exploring the acquisition of Scottish soccer club Rangers FC, what is the strategy for Leeds and 49ers Enterprises around building a multiclub portfolio?”

Paraag Marathe response on Rangers takeover

Marathe swatted away suggestions of a multi club system but did insist that what he really wants is to help clubs grow in value and make them better, with Rangers’ succesful history coming into view. He responded: “It’s not a multiclub ownership model in the traditional sense, where you’ve got feeder clubs going up to a parent club. Consider these all closed-loop universes, where what we are looking for are clubs that have a history of success, and by virtue of that success, have great global fan bases.

“Call it uncut diamonds. It’s what the 49ers were 25 years ago when I first got involved, needing to make them better on the field and commercially. Same thing with Leeds, similar things in other clubs that we’re focused on as well. We’re, first and foremost, looking for that. Where can we really help grow value and make clubs better?”

Marathe also responded on how he juggles his responsibilities between the 49ers and football in the UK: “It’s a passion. It’s not a job. It’s what I love to do. I love competition. Actually, I hate losing more than I love winning, but it’s what drives me. I don’t really think about it in terms of: How do I do it? It’s more: How could I not? It’s about: How can I get both, whichever club I’m focused on, get them as good as they can be?”

Red Bull at Rangers factor

There have been reports that just like at Leeds United, Red Bull could be coming to Ibrox as part of the takeover. They are investors into 49ers Enterprises and the energy drink giant’s logo is emblazoned on home shirts at Elland Road, with Marathe full of praise for the brand heavily involved in Formula 1 and football.

He added: “Let’s call it for what it is: When we first announced it, it was met with some criticism and scepticism, but they have been tremendous partners. They have a commercial deal and now a bigger commercial deal that we’re in the Premier League, and they are minority investors. They’ve been really great partners, offering advice, suggestions, and letting us plug into any of their processes at any of their clubs. Hopefully in time, and I think it’s already happened with Leeds supporters seeing that, but they are really, truly great partners, who I consider good friends now.”