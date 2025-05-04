Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key man within the 49ers has been talking Leeds United and what transfers look like in his structure.

Paraag Marathe has told Rangers what transfer party lines will need to be followed under 49ers Enterprises leadership.

The key pillar of the American based investors was in Glasgow this week as the consortium look for a controlling stake at Ibrox. Marathe is chairman at Leeds United, who are also owned by the 49ers, and he has taken a round of interviews following their promotion back to the English Premier League.

He has confirmed Daniel Farke will be his manager at Elland Road amid speculation surrounding his future. That will lead to attention turning to transfers and Marathe has insisted that there are three key rules that must be followed under the 49ers, with a key boss strategy also in place for recruitment. Rangers are currently hunting a permanent boss with Barry Ferguson currently the caretaker.

Rangers transfer rules under 49ers

When asked about Farke's final say and level of control and “if there needed to be more compromise” the chairman responded to the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I honestly think that's a little bit of a mischaracterisation of the past as well. So it's not like there's something written in that way. We've always worked together, and we've always worked where we all need to feel good about an inbound player.

“Unfortunately, we didn't have any decisions to make on outbound players because of the release clauses. But we always work together on the inbounds, and we're going to continue to do that. If there was a player that Daniel didn't want, we didn't bring him in, if there was a player that didn't fit us for other reasons, we didn't bring him in. And so we're going to work in the same way.

“We're going to work very collaboratively, probably a little bit with a little bit more focus on making sure we're making the right group decisions, because, let's be honest, there's more at stake now, more money, more jeopardy. This is the first time in 35 years with fans there that we got to celebrate a promotion. I don't want to deal with a relegation. "You've got to nail your transfers. You've got to nail the players that come in that really fit the style of play that you want to have, that fit the club and and play together cohesively.

“I think that's really important. Some lessons learned from the three years when I was sitting as a vice chairman, watching us do what we did those three years. No doubt we had tremendous success in our first season in the Prem. We weren't really thinking about building a plan for multiple years. We were just sort of pay as you go, fly by the seat of our pants. And I think that's probably something that those clubs [who have established themselves in the top flight], whether it be Bournemouth or Forest or Villa, they're building a multi-year plan.”

Rangers announcement hint

So far, despite being spotted at Ibrox, there has been no confirmation of the takeover by the 49ers or Rangers and Marathe was not asked about the Light Blues in his end of season interview down south. In another hint that lips may be sealed until the deal is done and dusted, Marathe opened up on his stance towards rumours amid the lingering Farke chat that clouded Leeds.

He added on the BBC: “I will speak when I have something to say and when I feel it’s the right time for me. I am not one to respond because some random gossip paper wants to say something. I am not going to make comments based on rumours and gossip. I am excited to run it back with Daniel.”