Partick Thistle loanee Tony Weston celebrated his first senior goal in front of Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson and hopes it will have boosted his chances of earning a new deal at Ibrox.

The 19-year-old striker, who found the net regularly for the Light Blues ‘B’ team last season, was shipped out on his first loan spell to the Championship club alongside midfielder Cole McKinnon in the summer.

A £250,000 arrival under Steven Gerrard’s reign in 2020 after starring for Blackpool in the FA Cup, he has been tipped for a bright future in the game but has so far struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Ian McCall’s side this term.

Rangers striker Tony Weston has joined Partick Thistle on loan. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

After making his first senior appearance for Rangers at the end of last season, Weston has been eager to impress during his temporary stint at Firhill with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The youngster has been used sparingly as a substitute, but his terrific finish during Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup third round victory over Kelty Hearts has put him firmly in contention to start against Cove Rangers this weekend.

Weston claims he had no idea Wilson, who has been leading Rangers pursuit for their next manager, was keeping tabs on his progress from the stands and claims his goal was a moment to savour.

He confessed: “The goal’s been a long time coming, and this was a good opportunity to finally go and get it. It’s been frustrating at times, but I got my chance and took it. Even though it was ten v ten sitting on the bench looking on, I thought I could come on and get a goal.

“I didn’t notice Ross (Wilson) was here so it’s good that he’s seen it. I’ve still got to aim for the Rangers first team, that’s the long-term goal. I want to stay there. My contract is up at the end of the season and I’m not sure what’s happening.

Tony Weston of Rangers and Dane Murray of Celtic have both featured for their respective B teams in the Lowland League this season. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

“I leave that with my representatives and keep my mind on the football. But I just need to keep working and try to get into the Partick Thistle team.

“My loan spell has been a bit different here. There are different challenges to what I might have expected on my first loan, but the lads have been great with me. Training has been good too but I just haven’t really had many opportunities. The gaffer has been sound with me, he has done well with me so far.

“The key to any loan move is just to play as many minutes as you can. I need to keep developing. This is better than playing B team football. Hopefully now I’ll get more opportunities and take it from there.

“I would say my game’s developed at Thistle. Last year I scored a lot of goals, but what I was doing in between both boxes could improve massively. I think I’m doing better now. I have struggled for my goal as I haven’t had a lot of minutes but I do feel better on the ball now.”

