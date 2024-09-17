Ex-England star backs Steven Gerrard to make shock return to Rangers as pressure rises on Philippe Clement
Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has emerged as a shock candidate to replace Philippe Clement in the Ibrox dugout as pressure rises on the Belgian to pick up results.
The Daily Record understands that John Bennett had been a leading supporter of Clement and his plans to overhaul the first team squad in a way that would suit the club’s new player-trading model.
However, following Bennett’s departure and John Gilligan’s arrival on a temporary basis, there is a growing feeling that the club may look to move in a new direction particularly after the Light Blues’ lacklustre start to the new season.
As it stands, Rangers are five points behind Celtic after five league matches, and their 3-0 defeat in the Old Firm derby in particular, was a result that sent alarm bells ringing to many supporters about the uphill task that the Gers face if they are to leapfrog their fierce city rivals come the end of the campaign.
Pressure is already growing around Clement’s long-term future and ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes his former England teammate Gerrard would be the perfect man to turn things around at Ibrox if he was to take on the role.
Gerrard led Rangers to a Scottish Premiership title and an unbeaten season during his final term at Ibrox. However, Robinson believes the club are in a very different position to the one he first joined back in 2018.
Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “They always say never go back, don’t they.
“And with Steven, think of the legacy that he left, I think he did a great job there, I really do.
“I think there would be an opportunity there for him to go back, it would be a brilliant hire and the fans would love it, but I think it would be a very different Rangers to the one he took over.
“The squad is obviously very different under Clement, regardless of how you get on against everyone else, it’s how far you fall behind the boys across the city.”
Gerrard is currently the manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. The team recorded a disappointing sixth place finish in Gerrard’s first term in charge but currently find themselves joint top this season with a perfect nine points from three matches.
