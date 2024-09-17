Mikey Johnston completed a move to West Brom after a successful loan spell at the end of last season. | Getty Images

John Swift reveals how Mikey Johnston is settling in as a former Rangers loanee begins to live up to the hype at Old Trafford

West Bromwich Albion playmaker John Swift is delighted to once again be linking up with former Celtic star Mikey Johnston after the winger’s loan move was turned into a permanent over the summer.

Johnston lit up the Hawthorns with seven goals and two assists during the second half of last season and will now hope to have a bigger even impact for Carlos Corberan’s side as they target a return into the Premier League.

The 25-year-old’s move came late in the summer window following rampant speculation linking him with a move to Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United but in the end he held out for a return to the West Midlands with the Baggies.

He stated: “It was quite late genuinely but I tried to give West Brom every chance so it was possible to come back.”

Swift told Birmingham Live that he was excited to once again play with Johnston this season. The pair formed a close bond at the end of last term and are both lifelong Celtic supporters.

Infact, both Swift and Johnston, were in the crowd supporting Celtic during their emphatic Old Firm victory against Rangers.

Commenting on Johnston’s return, Swift said: “Everyone knows how important he was when he came in. He’s a great guy around the place, he gets on with everyone. He needs to wait for his chance, because KG (Karlan Grant) is doing really well at the minute. It did seem unlikely he was going to come back, from the outside for the players, but once it got closer it felt like it was actually going to happen.

“He went to (Jayson) Molumby’s at 2 am, so that was a nice message to wake up to. I think he’s in a hotel at the minute, looking for a place. I wouldn’t have him at mine!”

Johnston has played just one game since returning to West Brom but has high hopes of having a big impact in this season’s promotion race.

Ex-Rangers star set for new Manchester United contract

Former Rangers loanee Amad Diallo is in line for a new contract extension at Manchester United, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, but Manchester Evening News understands that he is seen as an important player for the club moving forward after an impressive run of form.

Diallo, who scored just three goals in 10 Premiership appearances during his time at Ibrox, has started seven of Manchester United’s last nine games - including playing the full 90 minutes during a 3-0 away win at Southampton last time out.

He currently has one goal and one assist from his side’s opening four Premier League games this term.