Celtic suffered a European humbling and the Rangers hero has pounced

A Rangers hero has jumped on the Celtic thrashing bandwagon with a three-tiered social media pop.

Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered a humbling 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their second Champions League match this season. Confidence was high for hopes in this competition after a 5-1 hammering of Slovan Bratislava on the opening night of the league phase.

Trailing by that scoreline by half-time brought Celtic crashing down to earth, much to the glee of Rangers hero Kris Boyd. In social media images shared by the Scottish Sun, he poked fun at the rivals of his ex-club.

First, he posted seven flushed faces with a yellow wall backdrop. Then he jabbed Rodgers with a screengrab of him and Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin, with the caption “please let the players know they’re the best team we’ve faced this season.” Then he photoshopped his face into the home crowd with the caption “I will be back again, loved my trip.”

Speaking on Sky of the thrashing, Boyd added ahead of this Sunday’s game with Ross County: “Celtic will have no problem picking themselves back up for the weekend. I am sure they are looking forward to it.

“You look at it from Celtic’s point of view, they will win the league I imagine, and be favourite to win both cups as well. But all of we have heard from Celtic over a number of years is how they are improving and their signings are going to take them to the next level in Europe. It was seven but could quite easily have been a lot more.”