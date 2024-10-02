Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic suffered a dismantling at Dortmund whereas Rangers thrived less than three years ago.

Celtic suffered a humbling against Borussia Dortmund - and it’s sparked memories of a remarkable Rangers triumph in the same arena.

The Hoops have been in a clinical mood domestically and also battered Slovan Bratislava 5-1 to kick off their Champions League endeavours this term. But on their first trip abroad, Dortmund dished out a brutal 7-1 hammering and it was 5-1 before the first half was even done.

It leaves Celtic with soul searching ahead of a return to the league this weekend at Ross County. But just a few years ago in 2022 during the 21/22 season, Rangers had their own test against Dortmund, coming out with far better marks.

As part of their route to the Europa League final, they came up against the Bundesliga side in Dortmund, with a restricted crowd due to some Covid 19 measures still being in place. Rangers dazzled in a 4-2 win during the play-off round first leg, finding themselves 3-0 ahead through James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram.

A certain Jude Bellingham pulled one back for the hosts but Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal restored a three-goal advantage. Raphael Guerreiro netted to reduce the arrears and it was then a 2-2 draw back at Ibrox that saw Rangers through. Dortmund also had the likes of Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt.

Manager at the time, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, said: “I am really proud of the performance of the players today, but we also know we are only halfway and still one game to be played, but to come here and score four away goals in Europe is a very good achievement."

Rangers XI vs Dortmund (4-2 win): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram, Aribo; Arfield, Kent, Morelos