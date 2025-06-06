Former Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named what the club ‘has been lacking for years’.

Former Rangers manager Philippe Clement has sent a message to Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises following their takeover at Ibrox.

A US consortium of investors, led by healthcare tycoon Cavenagh and the investment arm of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, have acquired a 51 percent stake in the Glasgow outfit. After much speculation and ongoing reports, the takeover was finalised earlier this week. The wait for a new permanent manager is also over, following the announcement of Russell Martin. The 39-year-old, who last managed Southampton, will spearhead Rangers forwards in this exciting new chapter at Ibrox.

As they prepare for the 2025/26 season, Clement has highlighted what he wants to see the Light Blues’ new owners bring to the club. Clement was dismissed from his role as Rangers manager in February this year, ending his 16-month tenure at Ibrox. The Belgian’s job had been hanging in the balance for some time, as the media speculated over when he would be shown the door amid a tough season for the Light Blues.

Clement was sacked with Rangers 13 points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, following their significant Ibrox defeat to St Mirren and exit from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Queen’s Park.

“A lot of things have changed at the club in the last year, few years. A lot of things changed over and over again. So, I hope because that’s the main thing that’s necessary to the club, that the club has stability to work in a good way with the players, with the staff, with everybody in the club, to have a consistent story,” Clement told BBC Sport Scotland following the takeover and new manager appointment.

“I think that’s the big part that the club has been lacking for years already. I hope that the new owners can bring that for the club and for the manager, also the players.”

Russell Martin becomes new Rangers manager

After sifting through the list of candidates, Rangers have appointed Russell Martin as their new manager. The 39-year-old, who spent a short loan stint at Ibrox during his playing career, has penned a three-year deal with the club. Martin was sacked by English side Southampton in December, who sat bottom of the Premier League table with just one win in 16 games.

Martin has been out of a role since he departure from the south coast but has seen off competition from the likes of former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide. Both were previously viewed as leading favourites to take the role.

“It is a privilege to be named Head Coach of Rangers Football Club at the beginning of this exciting new chapter,” Martin told the Rangers website. “I know what this club demands. From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history. Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.

“There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies, and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of. We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments. Preparations for pre-season are already underway. I look forward to meeting the players and building a squad that our fans can believe in.”