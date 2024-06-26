Philippe Clement could strip James Tavernier of the Rangers captaincy | Canva

The experienced full-back could be set to hand over the armband amid strong links with a move to Saudi Arabia

Rangers supporters have been left convinced that captain James Tavernier is close to finalising a summer transfer to the Middle East after it emerged Philippe Clement has picked his successor to wear the armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old defender has skippered the Light Blues since 2018 after being appointed as club leader by Steven Gerrard. Despite his goal scoring heroics from right-back, the Gers Hall of Fame inductee has received criticism for lifting just one league title in 2021, a Scottish Cup in 2022 and a League Cup last year.

Loading....

Tavernier - Britain’s highest scoring defender of all-time - is entering his testimonial year in Govan but has been heavily linked to reunite with former boss Gerrard who is believed to be ready to launch a bid to take him to Al-Ettifaq. A potential move would ensure he earns a massive wage packet, with Rangers also likely to benefit from a sizable transfer fee.

Should Tavernier bring the curtain down on his nine-year spell in Glasgow, the Daily Record claims that Clement will put his trust in experienced shot-stopper Butland which would end rumours of a big-money return to the English Premier League this summer.

The ex-Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Stoke City keeper was voted the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ after a tremendous debut season between the sticks. He was the subject of a failed £10m bid from Nottingham Forest in January, but the 31-year-old could now remain at Ibrox for the long haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the news has been welcomed by a large section of the Gers fanbase on social media, who have been demanding a change of leadership on-field over the last couple of years. One supporter wrote: “If this is true then can only imagine it’s cause Tav is moving on however if Tav stays then this is a big call from Clement but a change has been needed! Our captain has lacked the mentality needed to take us to the next level!”