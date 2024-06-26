Philippe Clement has Rangers captaincy successor in mind as possible James Tavernier replacement comes to light
Rangers supporters have been left convinced that captain James Tavernier is close to finalising a summer transfer to the Middle East after it emerged Philippe Clement has picked his successor to wear the armband.
It was reported on Tuesday evening that the Belgian will hand goalkeeper Jack Butland the task of leading his new-look squad ahead of the new season if Tavernier leaves the club to seal a permanent switch to the Saudi Pro League.
The 32-year-old defender has skippered the Light Blues since 2018 after being appointed as club leader by Steven Gerrard. Despite his goal scoring heroics from right-back, the Gers Hall of Fame inductee has received criticism for lifting just one league title in 2021, a Scottish Cup in 2022 and a League Cup last year.
Tavernier - Britain’s highest scoring defender of all-time - is entering his testimonial year in Govan but has been heavily linked to reunite with former boss Gerrard who is believed to be ready to launch a bid to take him to Al-Ettifaq. A potential move would ensure he earns a massive wage packet, with Rangers also likely to benefit from a sizable transfer fee.
Should Tavernier bring the curtain down on his nine-year spell in Glasgow, the Daily Record claims that Clement will put his trust in experienced shot-stopper Butland which would end rumours of a big-money return to the English Premier League this summer.
The ex-Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Stoke City keeper was voted the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ after a tremendous debut season between the sticks. He was the subject of a failed £10m bid from Nottingham Forest in January, but the 31-year-old could now remain at Ibrox for the long haul.
And the news has been welcomed by a large section of the Gers fanbase on social media, who have been demanding a change of leadership on-field over the last couple of years. One supporter wrote: “If this is true then can only imagine it’s cause Tav is moving on however if Tav stays then this is a big call from Clement but a change has been needed! Our captain has lacked the mentality needed to take us to the next level!”
A second person commented: “Massive statement from Clement The end is nigh for James Tavernier at Rangers,” while a third stated: “Well... I don’t think there could possible be a bigger indicator to Tavernier’s time being up than Butland receiving the armband. This is a monumental call.”
