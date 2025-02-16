The Rangers boss has reacted to a victory away at Hearts.

Philippe Clement had plenty of praise for one star in particular after Rangers returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success away at Hearts - with an injury update on a trio.

The Jambos caused his side problems, particularly in the first half, but they rode a maroon storm to land three critical points. Two Jamie McCart goals either side of a Vaclav Cerny effort were enough to cancel out Michael Steinwender’s header that sparked nerves in Light Blues ranks.

After a week of negativity after defeat to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup, Rangers ensured Celtic’s gap at the top of the league is not extended at the end of this weekend, albeit Brendan Rodgers’ side still hold a 13-point advantage.

Speaking after the game, Clement said provided an injury update on Danilo, Connor Barron and Dujon Sterling. He said: “It’s a difficult one. Towards training but towards a game it is going to be more difficult. I hope to recover one or two bodies more in the training.

“I think Danilo will start to be in training with contact now. Connor Barron is close towards training. Dujon Sterling is also close to training. But then we need to see what their physical level is.”

Clinton Nsiala impressed in the game as he continues good form after coming into the team. He signed from AC Milan last summer and went into the ‘B’ team but Clement says he’s on the road to being a top Rangers signing.

He added: “I need to praise him and I don’t do that so often or fast with young players. He is showing consistency from the moment he stepped into the team. You see him developing week after week. He is so focused on getting better.

“He’s so hungry to become better and those are the kind of young players you are looking for as they develop fast. It’s not the question to keep this focus, concentration and hard work. Then he will be a really good signing at the end of the season.”