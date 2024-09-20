Rangers manager Philippe Clement | SNS Group

Rangers return to action this weekend.

Philippe Clement has hit back at what he feels is a negative question surrounding his Rangers side.

The Light Blues returned to action after the international break with a 1-0 Premiership win at Dundee United. They take on Dundee at Ibrox this weekend at the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final stage, their first game at their home stadium after delayed renovation works.

Clement was asked in his press conference “Do you feel that the team, the whole club, the fans, included need a lift?” He responded with a mention to zombies and a reference to a busy summer transfer window.

Rangers’ manager said: “It's quite a negative question because if you talk like that, it's like everybody is running around here like zombies with their head down. It's not the case. You saw the game last week, moments in games in the weeks before. You see we're rebuilding the squad, new players coming in. There are a lot of positives here.

“I don't like to speak about individual players too much so I will not go into that. You start to see the first fruits of the seeds that are planted and it's just the first start. We're just starting with that. I want to see confirmation of that and becoming stronger and stronger week by week, month by month. That's the thing. but of course if it's in Ibrox with all the support behind, it lifts players in that moment.

“I think it will be for the fans also totally different. They will be back with the people they are used to being with in the stands, next to them, behind them, in front of them. To have the talks again like they had before, to have the memories of before. It's like coming home with your family. That will be the feeling.

“Of course the most important thing stays what you do on the pitch. That stays the most important, what the players show from the first second of the game. We know it's a tough game always against a team of Tony who play good physical football. They adapt to the opponent and they are strong in the transitions.

“With [Simon] Murray they brought a really good player in that style of play also. He showed that in Ross County last season. It's really important to come back to Ibrox and have a good atmosphere. Yes, but the most important stays what we show on the pitch. That we cannot forget in that way.”