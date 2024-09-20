Rangers are on the hunt to find a replacement for James Bisgrove after his departure to Saudi Arabia. | Getty Images

Rangers are currently in the middle of a transitional period behind the scenes after two high-profile departures

Rangers are currently on the hunt for a new chief executive to replace James Bisgrove after his high-profile departure to Saudi Arabia in May.

Bisgrove worked at Rangers for a total of five years and according to John Bennett helped the commercial revenues grow ‘significantly’ during his time at Ibrox whilst playing an ‘integral part of the off-field restructuring’ of the club.

Chairman Bennett assumed Bisgrove’s role for the summer, but the Light Blues’ issues behind the scenes were further compounded by his departure due to ill health, leaving the club scrambling to find two new higher-ups at Ibrox.

The Scottish heavyweights are amongst the most decorated clubs in the division and are naturally looking for a candidate of high calibre to fill the CEO role in the coming months as the club look to regain their place as the dominant force in the league.

The Rangers Review understood that as much as £500k could be paid to whichever candidate is eventually identified as the right fit for the gig as they explained how an "insider" informed them of the credentials they were looking for.

The outlet’s report states: "The Rangers CEO must be politically astute and able to exert influence, but they do not need to be the smartest guy in every room they enter.”

It added: "As one source explained to the Rangers Review, a successful chief executive will employ people who are better at their respective jobs than they are, and the CEO must assemble a team in the same manner that a manager does.”

“The capacity to work under a range of pressure points – from financial to football, from Press to punters – is non-negotiable and the financial nous of a candidate who could take home a £500,000 salary should not be in doubt.

"The network of contacts and a track record in the game will help aspiring applicants stand out.”