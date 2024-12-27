Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reason why one in-form Ibrox player didn't start for Rangers in the 2-1 Premiership loss to St Mirren has become clear

Philippe Clement isn’t having much luck over the festive period. The Rangers manager is facing a potential selection crisis heading into the New Year due to key personnel picking up injuries or at risk of future suspension.

The Ibrox side are licking their wounds after losing 2-1 to top six hopefuls St Mirren in Paisley on Boxing Day, a result that leaves them sitting 12 points behind Brendan Rodgers’ Premiership pacesetters.

A tricky clash with Motherwell is up next for the Gers to navigate. Clement will hope his players can come through the 90 minutes unscathed and with three precious points in safe keeping before they can shift all focus on their Ibrox showdown with Brendan Rodgers’ all-conquering Celtic side.

Clement, though, doesn’t have his problems to seek with veteran centre-back Leon Balogun adding to the club’s injury issues after limping off with a calf/achilles problem against the Buddies, joining fellow defenders John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo in the treatment room.

It leaves the Belgian boss with only two out-and-out central defensive options available to him - Robin Propper and Leon King - neither of which have manage to convince and are overly fancied a great deal by Clement. Throw the versatile Dujon Sterling into the mix, it still leaves Clement alarmingly light in a crucial area and transfer business in January is surely in the offing.

If that wasn’t enough of a headache, one key player is also walking a suspension tightrope heading into the New Year. Nicolas Raskin (5 cautions) could face a one match ban according to Scottish Football Association disciplinary rules.

Section 5 (1.1) covering Cautionable Offences states “A Player accumulating six league cautions will be automatically suspended for one match if he has accumulated those six cautions in (up to and including) the number of matches in the relevant League as set out in the table below. The suspension applies in the same League Competition as the cautionable offences were incurred and is effective from the 7th day following the date of the match when the sixth cautionable offence occurred.”

It was for that reason the midfielder didn’t start against St Mirren on Boxing Day, with Clement keen to reduce the risk of another of his top performers picking up a further booking which would see him be unavailable for selection. However, should Raskin incur another caution against Motherwell on December 29, it won’t rule him out of the Celtic clash on January 2 due to the five-day window between both matches.

Robin Propper, Dujon Sterling and Jefte (4) are others having to tread carefully and at future risk of passing the yellow card count threshold by falling on the wrong side of match officials again, with Clement likely to adopt a rather cautious approach surrounding his team selection over the coming weeks.