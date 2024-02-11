Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippe Clement says Rangers won't go chasing a demolition job to go top of the Premiership.

The Light Blues play their game in hand midweek when Ross County come to Ibrox. They prepared for the game by beating Ayr United 2-0 in the Scottish Cup thanks to Borna Barisic's deflected effort and a Fabio Silva effort.

A win by three goals or more against the Staggies - who saw manager Derek Adams resign this week - will see them go ahead of Celtic on goal difference. It'll be the first time Clement's men have been top under his reign.

That is not on the Belgian's mind though. His focus is all on doing the job in hand first before adding Rangers thrills.

He said after the Ayr win: "They are just busy with one thing and that is the next game, or even the next training to show they are ready. It is about that.

"We had really good players today on the bench or not in the squad. They are not unhappy, they are not depressed because they didn’t play.

"They know they are in the story of a team and it is about the next training to go full, next game to go full and then step by step going closer to your goals. That is the only way towards success.

"You can ask me this question a lot of times but I know what the way is to success. That is the only way. People who start to dream, they lose their focus and lose the way towards their goal.

"To go top of the league? No. No. I don’t know why I should mention that.

"It is not only about that game or a certain amount of goals. We play every game to score a lot of goals. It is important in life, and for sure as a manager, you need to control the controllables.

"We will play to score a lot of goals and all the other games are no different. If I say ‘guys, today we need to score a lot of goals’ that doesn’t mean they are going to score two goals more.