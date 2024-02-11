Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willie Collum has been told he 'bottled' a call to send off Rangers striker Fabio Silva against Ayr United on Saturday.

The Wolves loanee scored the winning goal in a 2-0 win over the Championship side in Scottish Cup round of 16 action. Borna Barisic's deflected effort put Philippe Clement's side ahead as they maintained their unbeaten run in 2024.

They will find out who they face in the quarter-final on Sunday afternoon. Controversy arose though in the second half of the clash against Scott Brown's side.

Already on a booking, Silva made contact with George Stanger after flying into a challenge with the defender. Collum blew for a free-kick but no card was brandished, leaving boss Brown fuming.

The game was being broadcast on Viaplay and co-commentator Michael Stewart was blunt in his verdict of Collum's decision, who was taking charge of his first Rangers game since the Ibrox club requested he not be involved in any more of their fixtures following a handball storm in December's Old Firm clash when he was VAR official.

He said: "Scott Brown is not happy about it. I tell you what - that is more of a yellow card than the first one. The first one was very harsh..."

Former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton offered an alternate view to Stewart: "Not for me. I don't think he catches him. But I think you have to be very careful with the way Willie Collum is handing out yellow cards..."

Stewart challenged him: 'You don't think he has caught him? In that incident? You don't think there is any contact?" Hutton responded: "From that angle..."