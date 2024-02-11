Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Borna Barisic has been told the 'writing is on the wall' when it comes to his Rangers future.

The left-back's deflected effort set the Light Blues on their way to a 2-0 win over Ayr United on Saturday. It booked a quarter-final spot in the Scottish Cup for boss Philippe Clement after a comfortable last 16 clash.

Doubt has surrounded the 31-year-old this season, with rumours linking him away from Glasgow. He is out of contract at the end of the season and Ridvan Yilmaz has started edging his way into the starting XI - although he has been linked with moves back to Turkey.

Brazillian left-back Jefte is also thought to be on the radar for a summer move after a winter pursuit came up short. Barisic has been at Rangers since 2018, winning every major honour in Scotland once and forming part of the squad that made the Europa League final in 2022.

His future became a talking point on Viaplay's coverage of the Scottish Cup clash with the Honest Men, and pundit Stephen Craigan believes that an exit looks the likeliest outcome for Barisic this summer.

The former Northern Ireland international said: "It looks as if Borna Barisic is heading for the exit door.

"Out of contract, Ridvan Yilmaz has played the majority of games since Philippe Clement came in. The writing is on the wall.

"However, you still have a duty when you get the chance to play, you need to perform. Borna Barisic has been a reliable player and has a wonderful left-foot.