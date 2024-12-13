Rangers are in Premier Sports Cup final action vs Celtic on Sunday

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says the Ibrox club’s summer recruitment drive is beginning to bear fruit ahead of facing Celtic.

A Premier Sports Cup final this Sunday presents a chance for one of Glasgow’s big clubs to win another piece of silverware. Rangers head into the game in decent form and are buoyed by a strong performance in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in the Europa League.

Summer signings like Hamza Igamane, Jefte and Connor Barron are starting to come into their own, and Clement can see the benefits of the summer recruitment. He has also named what he knows about Celtic for a fact.

The boss said: “You need to build a squad with experiences, the good and bad moments. With this, you create a winning team. To have players who buy into it, and are ambitious to become better. Every experience will make us stronger.

“Depth in the squad is something all good teams have, being able to rotate the squad and keep the quality. That is what we need to create here. The challenge in the summer was to find players with a lot of potential, there were some really positive things done and now we look to improve month-by-month.

“We want to continue to get better and better. It's not about me. It is about the players and the club. Winning games and trophies. This is all I want, to do this together with the squad.

“I'm not thinking about the past, only on the next game. The key is to score, be efficient and defend really well. We know Celtic have quality on the ball, so we need to play a mature game, very organised and play our football.