Philippe Clement has urged Rangers fans to wait and see what Monday’s transfer deadline will bring - admitting he is hopeful of adding to his squad before the window slams shut.

The Ibrox boss handed new loan signing Rafael Fernandes his competitive debut during the 4-0 romp of Ross County on Sunday and revealed he has made it clear to the Light Blues board about what reinforcements he needs after holding a more transfer talks over the last couple of days.

Rangers have been heavily linked with a pre-contract move for Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, while Chelsea centre-back Aaron Anselmino and Red Bull Salzburg ace Bobby Clark are also on the club’s radar. Speculation over Ridvan Yilmaz’s future also remains a talking point with Besiktas reportedly interested, but Clement “doesn’t expect” the Turkish full-back to return home.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound when asked what he would be happy with regarding transfer comings and goings before Monday night’s deadline , the Belgian replied: “That's not for your ears. The board will know that and they know, they know which types or which profiles I would be happy (with). We will see how far we can get.”

Clement was thrilled with his side’s latest performance as the they rounded off an encouraging week in style. He believes the development of several academy prospects being integrated into the first-team squad should give supporters plenty of cause for optimism going forward.

“I'm quite happy and you see what we've been saying the last months,” he added. “This team is growing, also in depth with the whole squad that everybody starts to understand better the patterns, the way of playing, with and without the ball. It's again next week, doing the same.

“Rangers is for this moment an exciting place to watch if you see the evolution of all these young players, out of nothing growing and becoming stronger. It's exciting to see where they're going to grow. I still want more.”