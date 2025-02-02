Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s how Rangers players rated in the 4-0 Scottish Premiership win over Ross County at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-goal Ianis Hagi inspired Rangers to a resounding Premiership win over Ross County as they scored four without reply to record one of their most comfortable victories this season.

The Romanian playmaker, who has been linked with a late January move to Italian Serie A outfit Genoa in recent days, netted twice in the space of seven first-half minutes at Ibrox to set the ball rolling against the Staggies, with John Souttar and a James Tavernier penalty blowing away the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes the margin of victory over the Highlands club to 13-0 on aggregate after three meetings so far this season as Philippe Clement’s men stayed within 10 points of league leaders Celtic, who were 3-1 winners at Motherwell.

Rangers have now lost just one of their past 11 games across all competitions, with their excellent home form never under threat from the get-go on this occasion. Hagi set the tone for the match by tapping home the rebound on 18 minutes after Vaclav Cerny’s initial effort was saved.

The versatile attacked doubled his tally via the aid of a slight deflection from a free-kick shortly after before centre-back Souttar’s effort high into the roof of the net left visiting keeper Jordan Amissah with no chance from a clever Hagi flick-on.

Skipper Tavernier then added a touch of gloss to the scoreline by converting a second half spot-kick to continue the returning feel-good factor around Govan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Rangers players fared, according to WhoScored.com.

GK - Jack Butland (6.6/10)

Very little to do all afternoon thanks to the new-look centre half pairing in front of him.

RB - James Tavernier (8.1/10)

Back in his natural position, linked well with Cerny throughout. Posed a threat in attack and made no mistake from the penalty spot once again.

RCB - John Souttar (7.9/10)

Making his first start since mid-December, the Scotland international was hugely impressive alongside Nsiala. Excellent finish and almost had a second but for an offside decision that went against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCB - Clinton Nsiala (7.5/10)

Starting to live up to the hype around him. Complimented Souttar well and displayed a terrific range of passing. Always looked to release attackers and won the man of the match award.

LB - Jefte (7.9/10)

Chelsea-linked left-back continues to impress. Aggressive in his defending and a menace going forward. Whipped a few dangerous deliveries into the box.

CM - Nicolas Raskin (7.7/10)

Has been a top performer in recent months and continued that trend here. Recycled the ball extremely well and becoming a threat in the final third as well, providing the assist for Souttar’s goal.

CM - Mohamed Diomande (6.9/10)

Looks comfortable alongside Raskin in the middle of the park. Brings good balance to Rangers play. Put himself about relatively effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAM - Ianis Hagi (9.3/10)

His best domestic performance so far this season. Oozes class and took both his first-half goals superbly well. A constant menace throughout.

RW - Vaclav Cerny (7.2/10)

County struggled to handle the Wolfsburg loanee. Fast developing into a real fans favourite, the Czech wide man always looked to make things happen.

CF - Cyriel Dessers (7.8/10)

Has been completely revitalised in recent weeks. Linked the play well and should’ve got on the scoresheet with a few different chances.

Looked in need of a rest after a busy run of games. Gave the ball away too often in good positions.

Subs used: Propper (6.3), Rice (6.7), Bajrami (6.2), Lawrence (6.2), Fernandes (6.1).