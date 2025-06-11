Rangers have been linked with a host of players in the early stages of the transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thelwell has revealed he is due to sit with head coach Russell Martin for key Rangers transfer talks.

The new sporting director has arrived from Everton with technical director Dan Purdy coming with from Merseyside after work in the Toffees recruitment department. They and new head coach Martin will be tasked with building a squad capable of fighting on multiple fronts including the Premiership and Europe, with plenty of players already linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thelwell says an evaluation of the squad is ongoing and talks with the ex Southampton boss will take place to assess what is needed. There is a clear window goal though, to emerge from it stronger than they entered.

Rangers transfer plan detailed by Kevin Thelwell

Speaking to the Rangers Review, he said: “Yeah, I probably wouldn't want to put a number on it in this moment. I think clearly there's been some work being done behind the scenes. We've been evaluating and reviewing the current group that we've got. There's some very, very good players in that group.

“But then also, as in for every football club, there's room for improvement, isn't there? Everybody wants to go into the transfer window and find an opportunity that helps the team to be better and stronger. Now that Russell is in as the head coach, we've got a real opportunity now to sit down very, very quickly and talk more about what that group looks like currently and what we need to do going forwards.

"Make some hard and fast decisions and then start to hopefully build a team very, very quickly that helps us to win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What type of players Rangers could sign

When it comes to profile of player, Thelwell says they are looking to hit a mix of stars with room to grow plus experience. He added: “From my perspective, we want the strongest team possible, don't we? Of course, I think we all understand there's going to be some players that come and also there will be some players that leave. That has to be part of any plan, effectively. But in reality, where we want to be is we want to make sure that by the time that transfer window closes, in particular, the team looks stronger for the work that we've done during that trading window.

“And that's what we'll be working on. Again, let's be clear about what the job is. The job is to win and it's to win today, isn't it? But the sporting director job is also about winning tomorrow. It's about sustaining success. Patrick Stewart’s perspective on you're flying the plane but you're still building it has to be the route that we go down. I understand we have to be ready when the games come and the team needs to be strong, but it's not worth its weight of anything if after one year it all falls apart and we're back in the same position.

“So, sustaining success, investing in young players, developing young players, but also ensuring we've got that balance in the team. Those experienced professionals who know what it is to win week in, week out. And support the rest of the group has to also be important.”