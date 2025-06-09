Rangers have been linked to a number of players in the summer transfer window already.

The 49ers are in town and that has sparked an avalanche of transfer rumours around Rangers as summer starts early in Govan.

Russell Martin has arrived as head coach and there are said to be several players on his radar. Champions League qualifying kicks off next month and the Rangers squad return for pre season later this month in preparation for those games which could pave a path to the lucrative league phase.

But who will be joining them for that journey, and their quest to finish top of the Premiership? We take a look at nine stars who are claimed to be Rangers ‘targets’ this summer.

Flynn Downes (Midfielder, Southampton)

Linked over the weekend, the midfielder was brought to Southampton by Martin during his time at St Mary’s. Is rated highly by the Rangers head coach but could cost in excess of £10m which would test new owners Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises over their financial might.

Conor Coady (Centre-back, Leicester City)

Looks to be a direct link to new sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who worked with the experienced English defender at Wolves and Everton. Now at Leicester City and while wages could be an issue, could take a pay cut to have a crack at the Premiership.

Thelwell said upon his Everton arrival: “Conor is a top-quality player who I have had the pleasure of knowing for many years. I have no doubt he will be an excellent addition to Everton and our squad. Myself and Frank Lampard continue to work closely with our Chairman, who has unrivalled experience in player negotiations and we are confident that, together, we will secure the further quality we’ve targeted between now and the end of the month.”

Harry Toffolo (Left-back, Nottingham Forest)

Perhaps not an area Rangers need to delve into fixing up straight away but Ridvan Yilmaz and exit rumours back to Turkey are never far away. Jefte is the other option and now it’s believed the Forest defender likes the idea of a move to Ibrox, with Rangers looking at his situation.

Metinho (Midfielder, Basel FC)

Metinho has appeared on the Rangers radar after a successful loan from Troyes, according to the Scottish Sun. He was a key figure as they landed their first title since 2017 and they are keen to do a deal to keep him permanently. Ligue 2 side Troyes, part of the City Group, are willing to do a deal for the player but Rangers are one of the clubs “who have expressed an interest in securing his signature, but Champions League-bound Basel are serious rivals.” There’s also interest from the English Championship.

Jamie Vardy (Striker, Leicester City)

Available on a free after making his exit from Leicester City. Goal scoring prowess is undoubted but now in his late 30s and won’t be an option for the long haul. Has been mooted though as one player Rangers are casting their eye over.

Dor Turgeman (striker, Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Israel was touted as a ‘top target’ last week and now it remains to be seen whether Rangers follow that up. He said recently on his future: "I feel great and very happy. I don't remember when this season started, but in the end we did it (won the league) like men. Obviously I would have preferred to win without pressure, but it's much sweeter when it's hard and I'm proud of everyone who was here this season. I'm happy that I'm the team's top scorer. Right now I'm here (at Maccabi). Of course everyone wants to fulfil their dream in Europe and we'll see what happens. I'm ready to take on the next challenge."

Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers, winger)

The Englishman is out of contract after years of service at Ewood Park. Celtic also said to be casting an eye over what his situation is. Hasn’t committed to anyone yet and could be a player picked up on the cheap.

Almamy Toure (Defender, Kaiserslautern)

The defender played against them for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final but all would be forgiven if he could help bring success back to Ibrox. Spent last season in the German second tier with Kaiserslautern but struggled with injury and needs a move to reboot his career after initial promise with Monaco’s golden generation.

Josh Mulligan (Multiple, Dundee)

Having already signed Lyall Cameron from Dens Park, Rangers also said to want his versatile teammate, capable of playing multiple positions. Before his exit from the Dundee manager position, Tony Docherty said on interest: "No, not as far as I'm aware, but it doesn't surprise me. I've said it all along, that if these players show a level of performance that I think Josh has consistently shown now, as has Lyall Cameron previously in the season, as had Luke McCown prior to that, of course you're going to attract suitors.

"It's important Josh, he's a level-headed boy, he'll continue to focus on his performance for the team. Everything's about the team at the moment and just see where that takes us, but I'm just asking for him and the rest of the team to continue that consistent level of performance."