Celtic are six points clear at the top of the league after their 2-1 win at Ibrox and there are just six games remaining for both sides.

Sunday’s Old Firm derby result has left Rangers with a proverbial hill to climb if they are to retain their Scottish Premiership title while Celtic have the fate of the trophy in their own hands.

There are just six games remaining this season and the Hoops now have a six point lead over their rivals as well as a far superior goal difference which is considered as good as an extra point at this stage.

It means that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will need the current leaders to drop points between now and the end of the season and will almost certainly have to win the final Old Firm derby of the league campaign.

With just one weekend remaining before Scotland’s top flight splits into the top six and bottom six, here is what both sides require in order to be crowned champions:

Can Rangers still lift the Scottish Premiership? How many wins do Celtic need to claim title?

There will be one more Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership this season

The title race isn’t over but it is very much Celtic’s to lose at this stage.

With just six games remaining Ange Postecoglou’s side have a six point lead and better goal difference by 16 which means that they would either have to drop seven points or be beaten heavily in two games (with Ranger also recording heavy victories) to be caught.

Essentially, the Parkhead side will be champions if they win five out of their remaining six games but four wins will almost certainly be enough.

All Rangers can do now is focus on their own results and hope that other teams in the division can help them out.

When are the post-split fixtures released? Dates and info on next Old Firm derby

The final round of the regular Scottish Premiership season takes place this weekend and, quite incredibly, three of the top six spots are still up for grabs.

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts have secured their spots but any three of the following sides could still finish in the top half:

Dundee United

Motherwell

Hibernian

Ross County

Livingston

Aberdeen

St Mirren

The Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend see Celtic host St Johnstone while Rangers head to St Mirren.

There’s also the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle, the Dundee derby at Tannadice and Aberdeen vs Ross County.

With Rangers playing in Paisley at noon on Sunday, the post split fixtures are likely to be announced either late on Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

When are the post-split fixtures and who will Rangers and Celtic face?

Rangers and Celtic know they will each face Hearts at some point while there will be one more Old Firm derby in the league which will be played at Celtic Park.

Apart from that, the rest of their remaining fixtures will not become clear until after this weekend.

The SPFL currently have dates for each round of post-split games (rounds 34-38), they are:

Round 34 - April 23

Round 35 - April 30

Round 36 - May 7

Round 37 - May 11

Round 38 - May 14/15