Rangers have just one more qualifying round to navigate in their quest to reach the lucrative Champions League league phase - but Club Brugge stand in their way of securing a £40 million jackpot.

The Ibrox side head into the first leg of their play-off tie on Tuesday desperately seeking a positive result to take over to Belgium next week.

With a place at Europe’s top table on offer, Russell Martin and his new-look squad will be eager to make up for missing out on Champions League football last season.

However, they face a formidable Club Brugge side that not only qualified, but impressed in reaching the round of 16 last season before eventually losing 6-1 on aggregate to Aston Villa.

They finished runners-up to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League last term and will be making a quickfire return to Glasgow after playing out a 2-2 pre-season friendly draw in Govan last month.

Rangers head into the game after delivering an unconvincing performance in the 4-2 Premier Sports Cup victory over SPFL League One side Alloa Athletic to reach the quarter-finals. Martin will be aware his side must improve drastically.

They head into tomorrow’s clash with Cyriel Dessers expected to be missing through injury and Jefte absent due to his imminent departure. New loan signing Jayden Meghoma from Brentford will likely be named among the substitutes as he gets up to speed.

On Dessers’ knee problem that saw him limp off against Viktoria Plzen in the previous round last week, Martin commented: “Cyriel’s is not as bad as everyone feared. We’re really hopeful he can be involved on Tuesday.

“Everyone feared the worst, the way he went off but it was a small issue but nowhere near as bad as it could’ve been. Bit stiff and a bit sore still but everyone will work really hard to make sure he’s given every chance to be fit for Tuesday.”

With everything in mind, here’s the Rangers starting XI predicted:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Has been one of Rangers standout performers so far this summer. Looks to have put any negativity surrounding his future behind him. | Getty Images

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper started Saturday's cup tie on the bench with a view to keeping him fresh for this game. Expected to come straight into the side. | Getty Images

3 . John Souttar - RCB Has been a mainstay in the heart of the Gers backline so far under Martin, but has looked more comfortable on the right side than the left. | Getty Images