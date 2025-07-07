Several new signings on display at Ibrox as Rangers recover from two-goal deficit to earn draw against Belgian giants in first public pre-season friendly

Russell Martin’s first match in charge of Rangers ended in a 2-2 draw against Belgian side Club Brugge at Ibrox with Mohamed Diomande and youngster Findlay Curtis on target in an entertaining pre-season friendly clash.

An experimental Light Blues side featuring just one summer signing - Max Aarons - toiled during the first-half and were booed off at half-time trailing by two goals, but they staged an impressive comeback after the break to secure a share of the spoils.

Intriguingly, Connor Barron was handed the captain’s armband in place of James Tavernier, who started on the bench and ahead of fellow midfielder Nicolas Raskin. There were also starts for fringe players Leon King, Oscar Cortes and fit-again striker Danilo.

Ahead of kick-off, former Southampton boss Martin was given a warm reception from 29,500-strong crowd in attendance. And a trio of new recruits - Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron and Thelo Aasgaard who were not included in the matchday squad - were also paraded in front of supporters at half-time.

Brugge, who reached the Champions League round of 16 last season, looked much sharper and dangerous in attack from the outset.

The disjointed home side quickly found themselves two goals down with Hugo Vetlesen firing home at the second time of asking after his initial effort was saved by Liam Kelly. And the Belgians doubled their lead just three minutes later, courtesy of a sublime volley from Ludovit Reis from the edge of the box.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was virtually a spectator at the opposite end as Rangers struggled to create many clear-cut chances. The best of those fell to Raskin who saw his strike comfortably saved.

Christos Tzolis thundered a powerful shot off the post from a narrow angle as Brugge threatened a third goal before the break. Both managers made a string of the changes at the start of the second half with Jack Butland, Tavernier, Nedim Bajrami and Mohamed Diomande all introduced for Rangers.

Of the quartet, it was Diomande who made an instant impact. The Ivorian midfielder was sent through on goal by Oscar Cortes, who intercepted a stray pass out of defence before displaying some neat footwork and Diomande slid a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

The visitors began to falter with Martin’s men spending the majority of the second period on the front foot. Danilo was thwarted by sub keeper Nordin Jackers before the lively Bajrami carved out the decisive moment of the game by leading a breakaway in the closing minutes.

The Albanian international drove forward and managed to pick out 18-year-old Curtis, who displayed excellent composure to side-foot low into the net to cap off a much-improved second half showing and bring an end to a worthwhile exercise.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down three main talking points from the game:

Ridvan’s new number indicates exit is looming

The writing looks to be on the wall for Ridvan Yilmaz with his time at Rangers seemingly nearing an end. Confirmation on the pre-match team sheet revealed the Turkish full-back has lost his previous No.3 jersey to new signing Max Aarons.

Yilmaz was allocated the No.33 shirt and found himself on the bench, having previously held the number three since arriving at the club in the summer of 2022. That could be a possible sign of Martin’s lack of trust in the player and seriously calls into question his future in Govan, having been consistently linked with a move back to his homeland in recent transfer windows.

It remains to be seen whether he will be one of the current squad members that Martin is keen to move on this summer as he continues to reshape his squad ahead of the crucial Champions League qualifying tie with Panathinaikos later this month.

Martin lays building blocks with formation & style

The foundations are being laid by new head coach Martin and his new-look backroom team after a busy week of transfer activity. This marked a first opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of the style of football they could become accustomed to watching during the Englishman’s reign.

Lining up in a 4-3-3 formation with a clear midfield structure and narrow wingers, Rangers pressed high up the pitch to good effect, particularly in the second half. There’s was plenty of one-touch passing and movement on display, but little in terms of over-lapping runs from both full backs.

The tempo lifted and Martin’s side finished the game strongly. With five new recruits already signed, there is sure to be more movement both in and out of the club over the next fortnight, making it difficult to gauge fully what to expect from Martin’s revamped team at this stage. Still early days but the initial signs are positive.

Curtis among youth stars to seize their chance

During his official unveiling last month, Martin made it clear he wouldn’t be afraid to pitch in youngsters if he felt they were ready to make an impact on the first-team. And he pitched in several talents for this opening game with Curtis playing the entire 90 minutes.

Bailey Rice and Zander Hutton came on as substitutes while B-team starlet Josh Gentles also got to sample some senior football and didn’t look out of place when he was introduced for the final 30 minutes.

But it was Curtis who was named Man of the Match - and deservedly so as he put forward a strong case to play a starring role under Martin going forward. He took his first Ibrox goal extremely well to restore parity in the closing stages and heighten his growing reputation even further.

How Rangers lined up vs Club Brugge

Liam Kelly (Jack Butland; 45), Max Aarons (Emmanuel Fernandez; 61), Robin Propper (James Tavernier; 45), Leon King (Zander Hutton; 61), Jefte (Ridvan Yilmaz; 61), Connor Barron (Bailey Rice; 45), Kieran Dowell (Nedim Bajrami; 45), Nicolas Raskin (Mohamed Diomande; 45), Oscar Cortes (Josh Gentles; 61), Findlay Curtis, Danilo (Ross McCausland; 61)