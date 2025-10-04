Here’s who we think will line up for Rangers in their latest Premiership clash.

Rangers are on the road again in a busy set of matches, as they face Falkirk in the Premiership, with Tottenham and Wolves loanees reintroduced.

The Light Blues may have won their last domestic outing against Livingston but a 2-1 win at Almondvale via a second half stoppage time striker from Max Aarons did little to quell anger within Ibrox ranks. Another Europa League loss was inflicted upon them midweek at Sturm Graz and again the pressure is on head coach Russell Martin to deliver results after a sticky start.

We are predicting four changes in the team. Jayden Meghoma is out at left-back and Derek Cornelius is shifted out into that role away from his natural position, meaning Wolves loanee Nasser Djiga is restored. Joe Rothwell comes in for Connor Barron in midfield while in attack, Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore replaces Oliver Antman. Bojan Miovski starts in attack ahead of Youssef Chermiti.

What Russell Martin has said ahead of Rangers vs Falkirk

Speaking ahead of the game following defeat in Austria, Martin said: "Well, you can't start that poorly. We had some chances in the first half, but they had too many from set plays or throw-ins. We just have to be brighter, quicker, help each other more. The mentality is the problem, it's not like we're not doing what we should do on a set play, we not doing what we should do on our throw-in, so that's a mentality issue.

"In the first bit of the game, we had loads of chances and then we were so dominant in the second half. We gave up a few chances in the second half because we were throwing everything at it, but we should score more goals.

"You come away in Europe and have so many big chances, you can't lose the game. We have to improve the mentality quickly as it's not a technical or tactical problem, the mentality in the second half was brilliant, to compete, to fight, to run, we don't do that in the first 20 minutes and we pay the price for it.

Predicted Rangers team vs Falkirk

"It's an interesting time, it's frustrating because we've shown signs of so much growth and improvement and then even today in the game there was some brilliant moments. It's frustrating to lose the game."

Right-back Max Aarons had said: “The mood in the stands isn’t good, and it’s affecting us. But as players, it has to start with us. We’ve got to be the ones who get our fans up for it. That has to start from the first minute of games. If we do that, the supporters will have something to get up for and cheer for. So that’s down to us. It’s a distraction but we’ve got a duty to put that right ourselves. We have to start games and give the fans a moment to lift everyone and get all of us together. This has to start from us in games. There’s no point talking about it; we have to do it.”

Predicted Rangers team vs Falkirk: Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius; Raskin, Rothwell, Cameron; Moore, Miovski, Gassama