Watford legend has been left irked by some of Russell Martin’s post match interviews

Troy Deeney believes the “personal” attacks Russell Martin has been aiming at his players in the wake of poor results could result in him losing the Rangers dressing room.

The former Premier League hitman has spotted an inconsistency in the under-pressure Ibrox boss’ post-match interviews, with Martin left questioning the mentality of his struggling stars after the 2-1 Europa league defeat to Sturm Graz rather than taking accountability for his tactical approach.

The Light Blues have endured a horrendous start to the season both domestically and in Europe. They secured a first Premiership win of the campaign against Livingston last Sunday, but couldn’t build any momentum of that victory in West Lothian after returning from Austria pointless.

Martin’s comments about his players mentality comes just a few days on from claiming that the club are in a stage of transition and were building towards a brighter future after netting a stoppage time winner.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney stated: ”In the last minute he nicked it against Livingston 2-1 and he said 'we are building something here, the lads kept going to the end', and now you are questioning their mentality four days later.

“I just think - again, this is not a Russell Martin thing, this is a general fan and media thing - but we can see what you are saying, week in and week out.

“And if you say four days ago 'we are building something here, trust the lads, we have got loads more to win' and you go down that narrative and then four days later you question the mentality again - as a player I start to go 'well, which one is it?

“And as a fan I would be going 'hold on, I was giving you the benefit of the doubt because you said we were building and I'm with you, and now you are shifting all the blame onto the players.

“I just think he is in a difficult situation. I like Russell as a person, I think he is a top man, but I think he makes it personal. He makes these attacks kind of personal. I think he is losing the Rangers fans by the second.”

Russell Martin at high risk of losing Rangers dressing room

Pressed on whether there is a risk Martin could lose the Rangers dressing room, Deeney continued: “I think so. And I don’t think it’s a great team. I don’t think that’s a great Rangers team. I don’t think there are great players in there that if you offered them out to everybody now, they would all be picked up at a level they probably think they should be.

“Where you are right now, they need to galvanise, get together, and a manager in this position needs to be pulling them all in. (Graham) Potter didn’t suit West Ham, I don’t think Martin suits Rangers. It’s just what the fanbase requires. I don’t think he’s that person.”