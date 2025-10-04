The Gers defender looked set for a move in January but eventually stayed at the club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Russell Martin tastes defeat for the sixth time in sixteen matches as Rangers boss, it appears the fans have had enough.

Despite managing his first league win against Livingston last weekend, Martin received no respite from the Rangers support, who were still calling for his dismissal even after their last minute victory. Perhaps, a win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League could’ve relieved the pressure somewhat, but it was the same old story for Rangers in Europe this season as they went 2-0 down inside 35 minutes, from two very avoidable goals from a defensive point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin was quick to point out after the game that the defeat was down to ‘mentality’ and not tactics, which judging by social media reaction, has just gas-lit fans even more. In a dismissal that feels like more of a ‘when’ than an ‘if’, a young Rangers centre back may finally get his chance in the team if Martin was to go.

New manager would give Nsiala ‘opportunity’

Clinton Nsiala looked set for a loan move in the summer to Dynamo Kiev, however when the deal fell through, the Frenchman said he wanted to stay at Rangers and fight for his place in the team. A month on, the 21-year old has been nowhere near Martin’s starting XI and was omitted from the Europa League squad.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Nsiala’s best hope of getting back into the fold at Ibrox is if Martin is sacked. He said: “Obviously he’s not figured under Russell Martin since the former Southampton manager’s arrival at Ibrox.

“It doesn’t appear that he does have a long-term future under Martin, but we know things could change at Ibrox, especially if a new manager is appointed to replace the under-fire Martin. That would mean a clean slate for everybody. So Nsiala will be waiting to see what happens there because that might give him the opportunity to win back his place in the plans of a new manager as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French defender becoming forgotten man at Ibrox

“While Martin remains in charge, I don’t think he is going to change his mind on Nsiala and he will continue to find himself on the sidelines. As we said, with so much pressure on Martin, things could quickly change and then Nsiala could be back in favour under a potential new manager.”

Nsiala had a promising start to his Rangers career when Philippe Clement signed him from AC Milan last season. The youngster had a run in the first team at one stage when the defence was decimated with injuries. That being said, when the Belgian boss was sacked Nsiala went out of favour with interim coach, Barry Ferguson, who famously substituted him after 30 minutes against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Since Martin arrived in the summer, Nsiala hasn’t featured for Rangers and after the new managers signed Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius on loan in the summer, it looks as if he won’t be getting a start any time soon. Along with Welsh winger, Rabbi Matondo, it appears as if his best chance of playing for Rangers is if Russell Martin is sacked.