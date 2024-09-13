Albanian international Nedim Bajrami is 'ready to help' Rangers in their title challenge | Getty Images

Rangers newest recruit admits he spoke to former Hoops ace Liam Henderson and ex-Hibs defender Josh Doig about Scottish football

Rangers new boy Nedim Bajrami has revealed how conversations with former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson and ex-Hibs full-back Josh Doig sold him on a move to Scottish football.

Bajrami, who could be in line to make his Premiership debut against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday, opened up on the knowledge imparted on him by two of his former team-mates. The 25-year-old played alongside Henderson when he swapped the Hoops for Empoli and he also briefly shared a dressing room with one-time Gers target Doig during the second half of last season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tayside, Bajrami said: “It was a stressful deadline day but I was really happy to join Rangers. Such a great club with history. Immediately, then I went to the national team so I didn’t meet everyone this day.

“Today was my first training session and I was really happy to join the team and meet the coach, the sporting director and everyone. The last five years I played in Italy, where the league is really tactical. I spoke with a few players who played in Scotland, with Josh Doig and Liam Henderson. They both told me good things about Scotland and the football. I feel really happy to be here.”

Bajrami reckons the Light Blues have been in need of player of his profile after holding talks with boss Philippe Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen, insisting that he can help produce the style of play that the Belgian wants to implement.

He added: “I am ready for Sunday but it’s up to the coach. The coach is someone who wants to play forward, I think I can help with the style of play. My talks with the coach and sporting director were good. I’m still young but I have experience, especially from the national team. I am a player happy under pressure.”