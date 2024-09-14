Rangers are closing in on another signing. | SNS Group

The latest news for Rangers and Celtic for Saturday.

The international break has finished and players have returned to their clubs ready for this weekend’s action. The bulk of Scottish Premiership fixtures will get underway on Saturday, before Rangers close the weekend with an away trip to Dundee United.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers as the two Glasgow sides hope to add an important three points to their tallies.

BBC pundit hit with lengthy ban

BBC pundit and Motherwell head of coaching Richard Foster has been issued a six-match touchline ban following his comments on the controversy surrounding Cyriel Dessers’ goal against St Johnstone last month, according to STV.

The Gers edged past the Saints in the Scottish League Cup but the opposition camp believed referee Matthew MacDermid had signalled for their free-kick before Dessers found the back of the net. Foster, who was working as a BBC pundit when an explanation from the Scottish FA was released, responded: “Lies! It’s a lie. Unless he puts the whistle to his mouth for no reason.”

Foster has since apologised for his comment but as a working figure at a club, he has been faced with disciplinary action. During a hearing on Thursday, it was deemed the 39-year-old had not ‘acted in the best interests of association football’.

Foster has been hit with a six-game ban and he will serve an initial four games immediately. The remaining two will be applied if the Motherwell coach breaches the same rule again this season.

Celtic signing makes immediate impact

Summer signing Luke McCowan joined the ranks from Dundee and it seems he’s already made an impact following his switch. The 26-year-old was part of Celtic’s transfer window haul and after penning a three-year deal with the champions, he made his debut against Rangers with an appearance from off the bench.

Since becoming Celtic’s new Bhoy, McCowan has earned praise from skipper Callum McGregor. The 31-year-old spoke to the media during a recent press conference and commented on McCowan settling in at Lennoxtown during the international break.

“We got a bit of time with Luke last week — he has a brilliant attitude. He wants to run and work and do all the right things. I’ve just gotten to know him a little bit over lunch and breakfast and it was nice.

“He’s super excited about being here, but he’s a quality player and he’ll help the group. It’s been nice for moments like that, but we’ve got the group back together and now we focus on the training for games.”