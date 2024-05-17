Rangers bring the curtain down on their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign in the capital when the take on Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Philippe Clement’s side, who will no doubt have one eye fixed on next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic, are still reeling after handing their arch rivals the league title in midweek.

Victory over the third-placed Jambos would offer a morale-boost to Clement and his players as they look to build some much-needed momentum ahead of the trip to Hampden Park on May 25th.

The Light Blues showed their resilience after fighting back from a two-goal deficit against Dundee in the first-half at Ibrox to run out emphatic 5-2 winners on Tuesday night. But the result counted for little with reigning champions Celtic wrapping up the top-flight crown 24 hours later at Rugby Park.

Hearts have enjoyed another productive domestic campaign and are set to appear in European League qualifiers next term. Steven Naismith’s men have known their final position in the table for some time and and they will target a first win over an injury-struck Gers squad having failed to emerge victorious from their last 14 meetings across all competitions stretching back to 2020.

With the cup final firmly at the back of his mind, Clement could rest at least two first-team regulars to avoid picking up further injuries, with one soon-to-depart frontman in line for his final swansong. A change could also be made in defence with a promising youngster grasping his opportunity to impress during a cameo appearance against Dundee.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Gers' Player of the Year is expected to start every game this season and no wonder considering his outstanding form between the sticks. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - RB Saudi-linked skipper finds himself in the same boat as Butland. Will hope to pose a greater threat going forward than he did against Dundee.

3 . Leon King - RCB Will have felt he could've done better for both of Dundee's goals in midweek but fans should cut him some slack given he's barely featured this season. Will be hoping to earn his place in Clement's Scottish Cup final XI.