Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be placing square pegs in round holes against Kilmarnock this weekend due to injury-enforced absences.

The Belgian has been left short of pace and width, with the likes of Abdallah Sima, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo all remaining on the sidelines. Last weekend’s performance during the 2-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley was laboured and Clement will demand a stronger showing when they take on the Ayrshire club on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Killie will provide stern opposition at Ibrox, with PFA Scotland Manager of the Year nominee Derek McInnes building a well-organised team that are almost certain to secure European football next term.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Simply outstanding against St Mirren and it's no surprise to see him nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year earlier this week.

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper was also nominated for the award and despite a less than convincing display against St Mirren, he did step up to produce a moment of quality with the cross that led to Dessers' winner.

3 . Leon Balogun - RCB With Goldson out for the rest of the season, it is time for the experienced Balogun to impress over the last five games and win himself a contract extension into next season.