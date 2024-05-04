Predicted Rangers XI vs Kilmarnock: Clement makes 1 change with Celtic on horizon as lost Wolves loanee dropped

A look at the likely Rangers starting XI to face the Ayrshire side at Ibrox in another massive Premiership game this weekend.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be placing square pegs in round holes against Kilmarnock this weekend due to injury-enforced absences.

The Belgian has been left short of pace and width, with the likes of Abdallah Sima, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo all remaining on the sidelines. Last weekend’s performance during the 2-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley was laboured and Clement will demand a stronger showing when they take on the Ayrshire club on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Killie will provide stern opposition at Ibrox, with PFA Scotland Manager of the Year nominee Derek McInnes building a well-organised team that are almost certain to secure European football next term.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox:

1. Jack Butland - GK

Simply outstanding against St Mirren and it's no surprise to see him nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year earlier this week.

2. James Tavernier - RB

The skipper was also nominated for the award and despite a less than convincing display against St Mirren, he did step up to produce a moment of quality with the cross that led to Dessers' winner.

3. Leon Balogun - RCB

With Goldson out for the rest of the season, it is time for the experienced Balogun to impress over the last five games and win himself a contract extension into next season.

4. John Souttar - LCB

It's been a mixed bag this season for the Scotland international, who has enjoyed a sustained run in the XI. Always prone to the odd mistake but is a commanding presence in the air and a good ball carrier.

