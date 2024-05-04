Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be placing square pegs in round holes against Kilmarnock this weekend due to injury-enforced absences.
The Belgian has been left short of pace and width, with the likes of Abdallah Sima, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo all remaining on the sidelines. Last weekend’s performance during the 2-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley was laboured and Clement will demand a stronger showing when they take on the Ayrshire club on Sunday.
Fourth-placed Killie will provide stern opposition at Ibrox, with PFA Scotland Manager of the Year nominee Derek McInnes building a well-organised team that are almost certain to secure European football next term.
With that in mind, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox:
