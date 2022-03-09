Rangers will aim to move one step closer to a place in the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years when they entertain Red Star Belgrade in the first-leg of their last 16 tie at Ibrox
The Light Blues celebrated one of the greatest European results by a Scottish club after eliminating Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate in the previous round.
The Serbian giants now stand in the way of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side and a place in the last eight of the competition.
Can the Gers end their last-16 hoodoo after failing to progress beyond this stage in the last two seasons?
On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), McCrorie (GK), Bassey, Helander, Sakala, Ramsey, Sands, Wright, Roofe
1. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Allan McGregor in action for Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium on September 19, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
ALLAN McGREGOR - The veteran shot-stopper has made several mistakes this season but is unlikely to be dropped by Van Bronckhorst
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Rangers James Taverner celebrates his second goal of the match during a UEFA Europa League Play Off second leg match between Rangers and Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox Stadium, on February 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
JAMES TAVERNIER - Gers skipper has been Mr dependable in the Europa League this season and will lead the team out in front of another capcity crowd at Ibrox
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
3. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 14: Connor Goldson during a Rangers open training session at Ibrox Stadium, on October 14, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
CONNOR GOLDSON - Still a mainstay in the side, despite entering the final few months of his Rangers contract. Hasn’t quite reached the levels of last season but has been steady enough
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 21: Leon Balogun of Rangers celebrates with team mate Alfredo Morelos after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League group A match between Rangers FC and Brondby IF at Ibrox Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
LEON BALOGUN - The Nigerian has had his injury troubles this season but has been a rock at centre-half when called upon. Expect him to start in place of Calvin Bassey
Photo: Ian MacNicol