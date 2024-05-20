Rangers' James Tavernier and Celtic's Daizen Maeda will do battle once again this weekend

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

Celtic and Rangers have just one game left of their 2023/24 campaign with the small matter of an Old Firm derby in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy on Saturday, with their 3-2 win over St Mirren opening up an eight-point gap on their fierce rivals.

Celtic undoubtedly go into Saturday’s meeting at Hampden Park with the momentum but Rangers will be equally keen to dampen the mood among their opponents and claim some silverware of their own. And ahead of what looks set to be a fierce clash, GlasgowWorld has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs.

Hart replacement

Celtic have been linked with a move for Ari Muric as they plan for life after Joe Hart. The Scottish Sun reports that Burnley’s goalkeeper is well-liked by those in charge at Parkhead and could look to leave Turf Moor, having initially fallen down the pecking order after James Trafford was signed for £19million last summer.

Hart has confirmed he will retire from football after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final, calling time on a three-year stay at Celtic. A number of successors have been linked with a move to Glasgow since the announcement in February, with Kosovo international Muric the latest.

Celtic have also been linked with interest in Real Madrid shot-stopper Andriy Lunin, while former England international Alex McCarthy could also be an option. McCarthy will be out of contract at Southampton this summer and could become a free agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Souttar tease

Reported summer target Harry Souttar was spotted wearing a retro Rangers shirt while celebrating promotion to the Premier League with his Leicester City teammates. Souttar only made three league appearances for Enzo Maresca’s side and was linked with a move to Ibrox last summer.

After wrapping up the Championship title, most of the Foxes stars have gone on holiday and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall posted a picture of himself alongside Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Marc Albrighton and Souttar. And it is the latter’s choice of clothing that has caught the eye, with what appears to be a 1997/99 Rangers home shirt on show.