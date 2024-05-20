Everton and West Ham United are also weighing up a move for the in-form Celtic man.

Brighton are reportedly ‘leading the chase’ for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley as Premier League interest intensifies going into the summer.

O’Riley continues to be linked with a move away from Parkhead after what has been an outstanding campaign for Celtic. The 23-year-old’s season-best tally of 18 goals and 13 assists played a major role in Brendan Rodgers’ side claiming the Scottish Premiership title after opening up an eight-point gap on Rangers.

That form has inevitably seen interest in the midfielder intensify and Atletico Madrid remain keen on a move, having seen a £20million bid knocked back in January. But the Scottish Sun reports it is a trio of Premier League teams who now look most likely to push forward with a deal.

Brighton, Everton and West Ham United all had scouts present at Parkhead earlier this month to watch O’Riley open the scoring in a decisive 2-1 win over title-challengers Rangers. The former side sent their top scout on the mission and are thought to be furthest along with their assessment of the Danish international.

There are suggestions that Brighton could move quickly to beat competition but a deal will not come cheap. Celtic turned away £20m just a few months ago and are now confident of setting a new Scottish record, eclipsing the £25m Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney in 2019.

In fact, other reports suggest those in charge at Parkhead could even look to double that amount, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming they have slapped a £50m price-tag on O’Riley. The attacking midfielder will still have three years on his contract come summer and has shown no public desire to leave.

