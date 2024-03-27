Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish Premiership action will return this weekend and Rangers will be hoping to reclaim their spot at the top of the table following their upcoming clash against Hibs. Just one point currently separates them and leaders Celtic, who are on the road against Livingston this Sunday.

The end of the season is fast approaching, meaning the summer transfer window is right around the corner. Whichever ever Glasgow side lifts the trophy this year will be handed a big boost on the market. Let's take a look at some of the latest headlines doing the rounds this week.

Rangers star on radar of three Premier League clubs

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Butland is attracting a lot of interest after transforming his career at Ibrox. The 31-year-old goalkeeper has missed just one match for Rangers across all competitions this season and is playing a huge role in their push for the Premiership title.

According to Football Insider, Butland's performances have earned him the attention from three Premier League clubs as he is linked to an England return. Nottingham Forest are the main runners in the race for his signature — the Gers rejected their offer for him back in January but the relegation-threatened Reds are not taking no for an answer.

Forest remain eager to sign Butland in the summer but they face competition from two other unnamed Premier League sides. A previous report suggested that Rangers would be willing to cash in this summer, if a fee in the region of £15 million is offered.

Celtic 'open talks' over new player contract

The Hoops have a number of player contracts to consider as a handful are due to expire either this summer or next. Liam Scales, who joined the club in 2021 for a reported fee of £500,000, will soon be entering the final 12 months of his current terms and Celtic are looking to tie him down with a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to another Football Insider report, the Premiership champions are 'in talks' with the defender and 'negotiations are well underway' between the two parties. However, the report claims that a full agreement is 'not close' at this moment in time.