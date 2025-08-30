Premier League trio ‘keen’ on signing Rangers star who could cost £20 million

Rangers have just days left to finalise any summer sales before the transfer window slams shut for the year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ nightmare in Belgium has opened multiple cans of worms this week. The pressure is already building on Russell Martin’s shoulders and question marks are now hanging over the squad as we enter the final days of the transfer window.

Deadline Day may be in sight but plenty can still unfold over the weekend. Rangers have already seen a handful of players leave Ibrox this summer, but until the sale of Hamza Igamane, all were released or joined new teams as free agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Igamane has officially joined Lille in a reported £10.4 million transfer and other olayers could be following him out the door based on recent reports.

Premier League trio eye Nico Raskin

Nico Raskin has attracted significant attention this window and TEAMtalk has revealed the clubs in pursuit of his signature. In a recent report, the outlet claims that Premier League trio West Ham, Wolves and new boys Burnley are ‘all keen’ on striking a deal for the midfielder before the window closes in just a matter of days.

Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been linked with Raskin, as well as Serie A side Fiorentina. The clubs have been drawn to the ‘versatility and international pedigree’ of the Belgium international, who signed for Rangers in 2023 for a fee in the region of £2 million.

Raskin has played a key part in Rangers’ set-up since his arrival but things are starting to unravel at Ibrox. The player has reportedly been exploring his options elsewhere for a while now and Martin’s decision to leave him out of the starting lineup in the second leg against Club Brugge may have sealed everyone’s fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Rangers do opt to sell Raskin before the window closes, they could demand a transfer fee in the region of £15-20 million, according to the TEAMtalk report. Premier League clubs will certainly be able to find that amount but time is running out to reach an agreement.

Nico Raskin’s father lets loose on Russell Martin

Martin’s decision to omit Raskin from the starting lineup on Wednesday did not go down well with his father, Thierry, who has publicly slammed the Rangers manager.

Raskin Sr reportedly posted on Facebook: “A coach who leaves out eight players from a team that reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, a coach who transfers eight players (and puts them in the team) that he knows very well (this kind of thing still exists!) but guys who come out of nowhere.

“The guy has an oversized ego, and that's an understatement, thinks he can go and play a match for the Champions League. Incredible, this football world is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With rumours surrounding the Rangers team, Martin also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding certain players at the club when he spoke to the media after the dreadful result against Club Brugge.

“Yeah, I think there are a few oaf the guys that there's a bit of uncertainty around at the moment,” the manager said.