The Premiership gaffer rejected Rangers in 2017

Derek McInnes admits he has a story to tell over why he rejected the chance of managing Rangers.

The Kilmarnock gaffer’s stock is high as he edges closer to guiding the Rugby Park back into European football. McInnes enjoyed regular forays on the continent with Aberdeen during his eight years at Pittodrie, where he also won the League Cup. In 2017, an offer from former club Rangers landed at his doorstep after Pedro Caixinha’s calamitous time in charge ended.

He turned down the job and stayed at Aberdeen until 2021, and admits eight years was perhaps too many at Pittodrie for one gaffer. But when asked by PLZ over why he rejected Rangers, McInnes says the time will come for a full explanation.

He said: “I’m not getting into that. I have got so many family and close friends who know my reason. Rangers supporters who know my reasons for not taking the job. I will tell my story one day but it’s not for now.

“The secret for managers is probably to get out at the right time. Sometimes it doesn’t end well for managers. The majority of the time it doesn’t end well.

“I had eight years there which I am grateful for and the majority of that time was brilliant. I think sometimes that gets forgotten. The voices get louder and I totally get it. That’s a long time for a manager, too long for a manager to be at one club.