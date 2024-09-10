St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park home | (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

The Premiership club have made changes regarding Rangers and Celtic.

St Johnstone have announced changes to Rangers and Celtic allocations at McDiarmid Park.

The Premiership pair usually travel in huge numbers to Perth for matches against the Saints. Under new ownership in Owen Webb who has bought the club from long-time custodian Geoff Brown, he has made some immediate changes ahead of matches with Rangers and Celtic.

The Hoops are in Perth on September 28th while Rangers make the journey in December. A statement reads: “Dear Saints fans. I wanted to take this opportunity to communicate directly with you about the important matters of matchday attendance and our plans moving forward for matches against Celtic and Rangers.

“Your unwavering support as part of our loyal fan base is the cornerstone of our success. With that in mind, I want to emphasise our commitment to making McDiarmid Park a true fortress for our team, particularly when hosting Celtic or Rangers. Historically, we have sometimes allocated the East Stand to visiting supporters and moved supporters to the Geoff Brown Stand.

“We have also allotted more seats than necessary in the Geoff Brown Stand to opposing fans. Under our new policies, to be announced later this week, opposing fans will be limited to the Ormond and North stands and one section of the Geoff Brown Stand which is legally required to accommodate disabled seating.

“For this initiative to be successful, we need you - our dedicated fans - to turn out in force. We understand that this requires a collective effort, and we are committed to making it as convenient as possible for you to attend. We are putting extra provisions and planning in place to enhance your matchday experience, including improvements in accessibility, safety, parking, and stadium services.

“Finally, in light of some recent unsavoury incidents both home and away, we have reviewed and updated our terms and conditions for accessing McDiarmid Park on matchdays. These updated guidelines are designed to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone. The new terms and conditions will be made available later this week. We encourage all fans to familiarise themselves with these changes.

“We value your input and are keen to ensure that any decisions we make are reflective of your needs and concerns. To this end, we will be gathering feedback through a working group, which will include fans and representatives from the club and the police. Your voice matters, and we encourage you to engage with this process to help us shape the future of our matchday experience.

“I want to thank you for your continued support and dedication to St Johnstone. Together, we can make McDiarmid Park a venue where every Saintee feels at home and where our opponents face the full force of our collective spirit. I look forward to seeing you in the stands on September 28 for the Celtic game.”