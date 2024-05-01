The 2023/24 Scottish Youth Cup final will be played at Hampden Park (Pic: Getty)

The 2023/24 Scottish Youth Cup final is set to take place this week with Rangers looking to continue their recent success in the competition when they face Aberdeen.

The young Gers have reached the final for the fourth consecutive time (with the 2020 and 2021 finals not contested due to the Covid-19 pandemic) and last lifted the trophy in 2022. They have won the competition eight times since it was first played in 1984.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, opponents Aberdeen will contest a final for the first time since 2018 having reached the last two in 2020 where they were due to face Kilmarnock before the game was cancelled. The young Dons have not lifted the trophy since 2001 and are three times winners.

For Rangers supporters looking to watch the next generation of Ibrox talent in action, here is everything you need to know about when and where the game will be played and if it will be live on TV:

Rangers v Aberdeen Scottish Youth Cup final date, kick off time and venue

The 2023/24 Scottish Youth Cup final will be played on Wednesday, May 1 with a 7:05pm kick off time. The match will be played at Scotland’s national stadium, Hampden Park, in Glasgow.

Is Rangers v Aberdeen Scottish Youth Cup final on TV?

The 2023/24 Scottish Youth Cup final will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel. Build up starts from 6:55pm and viewers with a TV licence can also stream the match live via the BBC Iplayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which players will be in action for Rangers?

The Scottish Youth Cup final is contested between teams in the Under 18 category. That means although many players from the current Rangers B Team will be available, it is not the B Team who are contesting this match.

Young players who are out on loan at other Scottish clubs are eligible to return to their parent sides and play in the match.

Defender Leyton Grant recently previewed the match, saying: "We’ve got a good game plan and hopefully we can carry it out and get the result. Going into the game this year, I feel much more confident because I’ve had much more exposure in terms of different levels of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just feels like another game now and a chance to go and prove yourself.Looking back, it was a good experience but in these big occasions you want to come out on the right side of the result. It’s something that we will definitely use it as motivation to make sure that we put it right as a team this year."

Rangers Scottish Youth Cup final history

Rangers have made it to the final of the Scottish Youth Cup a total of 19 times, having first won it in 1994 and most recently in 2022. In last year’s final they lost to Glasgow rivals Celtic.