Rangers have been linked with a West Ham star

Ben Johnson is said to have made a decision on his West Ham future amid interest from Leeds United and Rangers.

The versatile defender has made 25 appearances for the Hammers this season and he’s been offered a new deal to stay. According to The Athletic, he has rejected multiple new offers and that has sparked a wave of interest. One of those clubs is Rangers.

It’s suggested that talks have been held over the 24-year-old making a move to Glasgow for the start of next season. Crystal Palace could offer him a chance to stay in the Premier League while Leeds United also hold an interest, although they look likely to face a fight through the play-offs to reach England’s top table again.

On a free transfer, either Rangers, Leeds or Palace would be landing a star worth £6.8m according to Transfermarkt. Speaking at the start of the season on Johnson, West Ham boss David Moyes said: “Well I don’t want Ben to go, but we offered Ben a contract maybe a year and a half ago or so and we’ve not been able to get to any point of agreement on it.

“But he’s a great boy, I really like him, I really hope he stays. He came through the youth system at West Ham and we certainly wouldn’t want to lose him if we can help it. But football’s got another side to it, you know contracts etc and making sure people are looked after.