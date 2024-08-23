Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League match against Brondby | AFP via Getty Images

The Romanian playmaker has fallen out of favour at Rangers and is likely to head for pastures new

Two Romanian clubs are set to battle it out for Rangers outcast Ianis Hagi - with the attacking midfielder expected to be the subject of a transfer bidding war in the final week of the summer window.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liga 1 side Rapid Bucharest - who took the drastic decision to sack manager Neil Lennon on Tuesday after just SIX games in charge - had expressed their desire to bring the 39-capped Romanian international back to his homeland. Director and majority shareholder Dan Sucu was especially forthright on their reported interest when asked about the link, simply confessing: “We really want him.”

Now, a second club have declared their interest in the frozen out Ibrox fringe man, who has been training and playing for the B-team in recent weeks in a bid to keep himself fit. Rapid’s league rivals and current top-flight leaders Universitatea Craiova have also launched their own pursuit of the 25-year-old and are on his trail ahead of their clash with Dinamo Bucharest this weekend.

Hagi - who still has two years left to run on his Rangers contract - returned to Glasgow following an extended summer break after the Euros. He endured a disappointing season-long loan in Spain with La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves, with his last competitive first-team appearance coming 12 months ago in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Greenock Morton.

As the race to land his signature intensifies, Craiova boss Costel Garcia went as far as to namecheck the versatile forward in his pre-match press conference, admitting on Thursday: “The University of Craiova would also be interested in a player like Ianis Hagi.” The pressure is mounting on Gers manager Philippe Clement to successfully offload players on permanent deals before recruiting more new signings before the August 30th deadline. And Hagi falls into that category of someone who doesn’t feature in the Belgian’s thought-process moving forward. He was banished to work with club’s reserve side during pre-season while they try to locate a buyer.

Rapid are bidding to reignite their season after selling top asset and former Gers target Albion Rrahmani to Czech giants Sparta Prague for €5million (£4.2m) last week. They have cash to spend, which could make them clear front-runners to secure Hagi’s services should a formal offer be tabled for Hagi.

If Hagi opts to head back to Romania, it would see him go head-to-head with his legendary dad Gheorge, who is the current head coach at Farul Constanta. He previously played under his father during his youth days at Fiorentina but has never faced him as an opposition player.