Todd Cantwell (L) and Ianis Hagi are both expected to leave Rangers this month | SNS Group

Ianis Hagi, Alex Lowry and Clinton Nsiala were all in action for Rangers B-team this afternoon

Outgoing Rangers man Ianis Hagi and summer recruit Clinton Nsiala both failed to impress in B-team action during a heavy 6-2 defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon.

The second-string Ibrox outfit travelled down south aiming to make it five wins in a row and fans were keeping a close eye on proceedings in Lancashire with a number of first-team fringe players on display for David McCallum’s side.

But the end scoreline didn’t make for positive reading with exit-linked Hagi, in particular, struggling to make an impact during a 90 minute run out amid increased speculation over his future in Glasgow. One player who did catch the eye during the opening 45 minutes was Alex Lowry, with the attacking midfielder creating several opportunities in a lively outing. Centre-back Nsiala also built up his fitness with more minutes in the tank following a move from Serie A giants AC Milan earlier this summer, but was part of a leaky backline.

The visitors got off to the perfect starts inside the opening five minutes when Chris Eadie’s overhead kick flew beyond the keeper into the back of the net, but the English Championship side then started to dominate, finding themselves 3-1 ahead at half-time. The second half was only two minutes old when Blackburn increased their lead before striker Findlay Curtis handed Rangers a glimmer of hope with a powerful finish inside the box just shy of the hour mark. However, two late goals for the hosts ensured the hosts ran out comfortable winners.

Hagi and Lowry’s futures at Rangers remain a top of substantial debate, with both attacking midfielders currently not involved with Philippe Clement’s senior squad as the Belgian tries to free up funds to bring in new signings. The inclusion of Hagi - one week on from scoring a hat-trick against Derby County at Auchenhowie - was once again most noteworthy, with the Romanian international still linked with a return to Italian side Fiorentina.

And with the writing now on the wall for Hagi after being deemed surplus to requirements along with Lowry and academy right-back Adam Devine, it seems he will have to be content with playing more reverse team football in a professional manners until a transfer solution is found for the player. Reports has indicated Hagi had requested to leave the Govan club last week, but it’s understood that was never the case after “changing his mind” about a move elsewhere.

Reflecting on the Blackburn defeat, B-team assistant coach Malky Thomson said: “It’s hard to take. To lose six goals in any game is just not acceptable, to play for Rangers Football Club and come away with that sort of scoreline. That said, we competed well in parts of the game. There was flashes of how our team has been playing, but the amount of individual errors we created... there is no way you’re going to win games if you lose control in that manner.

“We gave the ball away too often in areas that create problems for you, so we’re really disappointed in the result. The guys know when they come into training the importance of really concentrating and having a calmness about yourself, especially in one-v-one situations. How you’re dealing with that? Are you able to make the tackle? Are you going to help your teammate and double up to delay a shot. There’s areas of this game that we’ll definitely look back on. Everything’s a lesson but we’re not accepting the fact we lost six goals. It’s about how we correct it now.”