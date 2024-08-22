Celtic face a late battle to retain a number of their prized assets. | Getty Images

Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic are expected to be busy in the final few days of the summer window

Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers are working frantically around the clock to ensure that their squad’s are in the best possible position to compete for silverware at the end of the summer transfer window.

The Hoops are hoping to fend off late interest for playmaker Matt O’Riley amid reports linking the star with Brighton while former Premiership Golden Boot winner Kyogo Furuhashi is also the subject of surprise interest from English champions Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers is determined to retain a number of his key players in the final days of the window and now finds himself in a battle to keep key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers at the club.

Sun Sport understands that the USA international has emerged as a key target for reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray this summer. The Istanbul side are believed to be huge admirers of the 26-year-old, who has been an imposing presence at the back since his arrival from Tottenham in 2022.

They are believed to be the frontrunners to make a move in the final days, but they could also face competition from a former Rangers boss in Giovanni Van Bronckhost, who is also interested in bringing the 6ft 1inc defender into his Besiktas side.

Rapid Bucharest confirm interest in Rangers ace

Earlier this week, Glasgow World became aware of interest linking Ianis Hagi with a move to Romanian side Rapid Bucharest, with Philippe Clement aiming to raise funds for a late spending spree.

Hagi, who registered seven goals in 33 league games during Rangers’ last title triumph, has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons and spent last term out on loan at Alaves in Spain.

He has been deemed surplus to requirements by Clement and has now been confirmed as a concrete target for Rapid, with club owner Dan Sucu telling the Scottish Sun: “Yes we really want him.”

These claims were also echoed by technical director Viorel Moldovan who elaborated by saying: "Ianis Hagi is a player of great value, I think every club wants him.

"There are certain discussions, I hope he is interested in coming to Rapid, that's the most important thing.

"Who wouldn't want Ianis Hagi?"