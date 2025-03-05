The latest next Rangers manager news and Celtic transfer news.

Rangers will hope to boost morale following their frustrating defeat to Motherwell at the weekend when they take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League. The Light Blues are fighting for their place in the quarter-finals, which could provide another significant cash boost to their growing pot of European earnings.

Meanwhile, Celtic will face Hibs in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Sunday before they return to Scottish Premiership action in the Glasgow derby.

With the end of the season creeping into sight, we are looking ahead to the summer transfer window and what it could bring to both Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers manager target may not be welcomed by fans

As Rangers continue their search for a new full-time manager, previous target Derek McInnes is once again being mentioned. The Kilmarnock boss has regularly been linked with the job at Ibrox and has even previously rejected the opportunity to take charge of the Light Blues.

This could be a sticking point if Rangers seriously consider him again this time round. That’s according to Derek Ferguson, who believes McInnes would be better fitted for the job than previous manager Philippe Clement. However, his previous decision to snub the role could be a hard one for supporters to get over and welcome him in.

“Domestically, he’d be a good appointment and would do better than the previous manager. He’s been there and done it,” the brother of interim manager Barry Ferguson told Ibrox News.

“It was also interesting to see Kilmarnock add to his contract last year. My opinion was he would be a better option for Rangers than Clement, with more of a style of football, and he’d get us closer to Celtic.

“But he previously refused the job, and once you’ve done that it’s hard for supporters to get over it. Ally McCoist got away with it, knocking Rangers back multiple times, but he turned out to be an absolute legend. McInnes would do a better job. But do I think it’ll happen? I don’t think so.”

Celtic target ‘wanted’ by European giants

Impressive Motherwell star Lennon Miller remains a top target for Celtic but as he continues to shine at just 18 years of age, others are naturally also turning their heads in his direction.

According to Football Insider, Miller is ‘wanted’ by French powerhouses Lyon amid the intense race for his signature. The versatile midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Scotland and interest is certain to flood onto Motherwell’s doorstep once the summer transfer window opens.

Celtic are long-term admirers of Miller and are ‘expected to firm up their interest’, but the competition is already fierce. The report claims that Lyon are ‘ready to make an offer’ of £8 million in attempt to see off the Hoops and convince Motherwell to cash in.

Miller has spread most of his Motherwell appearances across the attacking, central and defensive midfield roles this season. He has contributed four goals and six assists in all competitions so far.